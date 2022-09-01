ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly crash involving pedestrian impacts Orange Line shuttle bus service in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that had a major impact on Orange Line shuttle bus service in Boston on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop in the city’s Roxbury section around 5 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The name of the person who was struck has not been released.

Commuters were urged to avoid the area as police worked to reroute replacement shuttle buses and vehicles around the crash scene.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with crime scene tape.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

