Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Column: Violent crime is spiking in Trump's California. These counties blame everyone but themselves
Some fault criminal justice reform for increasing rates of violent crime. But homicides in California increased the most in places with hard-line policies.
California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law
Despite having a Republican governor, Virginia is on track to adopt the new Californian restrictions on the sale of gas-powered vehicles. The California Air Resources Board issued the rule and held a final hearing this week requiring all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric. According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be fossil-fuel free as soon as 2026.
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
CNN — Many Californians fear the “Big One,” but it might not be what you think. It’s not an earthquake. And it isn’t the mega drought. It’s actually the exact opposite. A megaflood. A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already...
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Gov. Youngkin vows to fight 'ludicrous' law tying Virginia to California ban on gas-powered cars
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday vowed to fight back against a law that would require Virginians to follow California’s "ludicrous" plan to ban gasoline-powered cars and require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035. Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021...
Gov. Newsom wants California to spend up to $20 million to cover out-of-state abortions
California is preparing to spend big to bring women from states with abortion bans to its clinics. The liberal state has earmarked up to $20 million for the plan. It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a "sanctuary state" for women seeking abortions who cannot get one in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal.
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Many immigrant children arrive in the US after fleeing abuse and sexual violence back home.
