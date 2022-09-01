ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
foxlexington.com

Keeping Kentucky’s waterways safe on Labor Day

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Law enforcement is in full force this Labor Day holiday weekend both on the road, and on the water. Officers from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are going to be out in full force this holiday to ensure everyone is being safe while soaking in the last weekend of summer.
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WBKO

Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS

– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill

FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
WTVQ

FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WTVQ

Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Booker said in a news release Thursday that former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed him as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
