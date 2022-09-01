Read full article on original website
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
foxlexington.com
Keeping Kentucky’s waterways safe on Labor Day
DAYTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Law enforcement is in full force this Labor Day holiday weekend both on the road, and on the water. Officers from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are going to be out in full force this holiday to ensure everyone is being safe while soaking in the last weekend of summer.
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
WBKO
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot. There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee. The aircraft...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WHAS 11
National Corvette Museum in Kentucky to resume tours this fall
After a five year hiatus, officials said they will begin resuming tours. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.
Kentucky dove season now open; state’s public dove fields offer more than 1000 acres for hunting
Dove season opened on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. “It’s been a challenging year for preparing fields,...
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
WBKO
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
Kentucky Afield Outdoors: Early fall makes a great time to fly fish for stream smallmouth bass
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a series of articles titled “Fall Fishing Festival” profiling the productive fishing on Kentucky’s lakes, rivers and streams in fall. Kentucky’s topography is laced with flowing, rock-bottomed streams that hold smallmouth bass. Most of the state east of...
This Labor Day, Celebrate Kentucky’s Right to Work Protections
On Labor Day 2022, we should celebrate the hard-working working Americans that make our lives better every day. As a resident of Th
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS
– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
WLWT 5
Residents in eastern Kentucky 'hopeful' about future one month after historic floods
BUCKHORN, Ky. — It has been over a month since a catastrophic and deadly flood ravaged Eastern Kentucky, killing 39 people and destroying thousands of homes. Many in the Buckhorn have taken it upon themselves to rebuild the community. When the rain stopped, Joesph Crouse was in his side-by-side, helping his neighbors, and he's been out since.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill
FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WTVQ
Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Booker said in a news release Thursday that former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed him as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
