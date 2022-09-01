Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
southocbeaches.com
Orange International Street Fair Guide Final Day Sunday September 4 2022
Orange International Street Fair final day is Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event. International Food. Food and Alcohol Booths are run by local non-profits with all...
disneytips.com
Changes Coming to Iconic Disney Park Entrance
The iconic Disneyland Park entrance with the Mickey floral display in front of the Main Street, U.S.A.’s Disneyland Railroad station, has always been a fan favorite spot. It serves as a warm welcome and makes for a great photo op. But, take note… changes are on the way.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
travelswithelle.com
7 Best Disneyland Hotels With Free Breakfasts (That Don’t Suck)
Getting away this holiday season to sunny Southern California? Hands-down, one of the most popular reasons to visit SoCal is to visit Disneyland!. Disneyland is already the happiest place on earth, but do you know what could make your entire experience even better? Free breakfast at your hotel! That’s right, there are a select few hotels near Disneyland that offer free breakfast for guests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nintendosoup.com
Undertale Collaboration Announced For Requiem Cafe In Anaheim
Undertale fans in California will soon get to enjoy some soothing treats, thanks to a new collaboration by Fangamer!. To celebrate the 7th anniversary of Undertale, Fangamer and Requiem Cafe (in Anaheim) will be collaborating to host a limited-time Undertale cafe from September 15th to October 10th. The collaboration will of course include an exclusive menu of Undertale-themed items such as “Sans Soda”, “Toriel’s Taro Milk Tea” and more – which you can check out over here.
newportbeachindy.com
Surf’s Up at The Wedge
Last week coastal Orange County experienced high tides and high waves. NB Indy photographer Jim Collins captured these shots of surfers at The Wedge on Balboa Peninsula.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
RELATED PEOPLE
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
elrodeonews.com
The top five places to eat in Pico Rivera
In Pico Rivera, good food isn’t something that’s hard to find. Foods ranging from classic tacos to steakhouses Pico has it all. If you are in the area, here are 5 restaurants that you need to try. 1.Mira’s Grill. Mira’s Grill is a primary Persian restaurant located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
Top tips to keep your pets safe and cool during dangerous heat
With the high temperatures scorching Southern California, many people are keeping a close eye on their pets when going outside and being mindful of what time of the day they decide to go out.
Perris school resource officer shakes up rally with viral dance moves: 'It was absolutely nuts'
Orange Vista High School in Perris celebrated the start of the new school year with a rally unlike any other - and it was a school resource officer that totally stole the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Stealing Bike Off Car Bike Rack at William Woollett Aquatics Center
A Santa Ana man was arrested after an $8,000 bike was stolen off a car bike rack in Irvine. The week of August 15th, a friend of the bike owner witnessed Estevan Aguilar, 25, steal the bicycle by cutting off the lock and removing the bike from the rack on the back of the vehicle. The car was parked at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.
orangecountytribune.com
More lighting at high schools
Let there be light … at the athletic fields. When the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education meets on Tuesday, it will hold a public hearing on a proposed resolution to install temporary lighting at athletic fields and courts at all seven comprehensive high school campuses. Under...
spectrumnews1.com
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
Comments / 0