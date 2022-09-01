Read full article on original website
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
American Diabetes Association to host in-person 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Diabetes Association will hold its 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes in person. The event is free and open to the public, and there will be something fun for everyone at this family-friendly event:. Kids Zone featuring a bounce house, face painting, balloon...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy at times during the holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be centered between two storm systems to our south and northwest which will keep our forecast rather unsettled throughout the holiday weekend. Spotty storms developed early Saturday throughout southern Indiana with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Southern Indiana will be in the target zone...
Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)
INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
