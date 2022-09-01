ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
INDIANA STATE
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy at times during the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be centered between two storm systems to our south and northwest which will keep our forecast rather unsettled throughout the holiday weekend. Spotty storms developed early Saturday throughout southern Indiana with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Southern Indiana will be in the target zone...
INDIANA STATE
Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

