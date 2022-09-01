Audio Technica launches two Bluetooth turntables and a high-end cartridge

If you want the authenticity of vinyl with the convenience of wireless technology, Audio Technica might have just the thing. It's taken to tech show IFA 2022 to launch two Bluetooth turntables – one manual belt-driven, and one automatic.

We'll start with the manual model. The AT-LPW50BTRW (above) combines analogue vinyl sound and a more traditional rosewood veneer with wireless Bluetooth tech. That means it can beam the audio to any Bluetooth-enabled headphones or speakers .

The newest addition to Audio Technica's fully manual, belt-drive wooded turntables, it comes with the AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet cartridge with a 0.3 x 0.7 mil elliptical stylus. The VM95E is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus, giving you plenty of choice at a range of budgets.

The 30mm MDF plinth should dampen low-frequency acoustic feedback, and the motor is monitored by a sensor to ensure platter speeds remain consistent.

And if you fancy using wired components? No problem. The built-in phono preamp and detachable RCA output cable means you can hook up to those with or without a phono input.

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

Now the AT-LP3XBT. This is the follow-up to the AT-LP3 , which we rated as one of the best automatic turntables we've ever heard. It's compatible with Qualcomm's aptX audio codec, and comes with the AT-VM95C cartridge and an external AC adapter.

It too has an RCA output cable for hooking up to wired components, and its cartridge is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus. It features an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminium platter with felt mat, and has a damped base construction for reduced low-frequency feedback colouration.

It's available now for £280 ($324, AU$475), while the AT-LPW50BTRW costs £420 ($485, AU$713).

Audio Technica has also unveiled the AT-ART20, a "breathtakingly innovative" phono cartridge in the high-end ART series that originally launched in June . It's a magnetic core dual moving coil model that aims to reproduce sound as if you were experiencing a live performance.

Audio Technica claims that thanks to its high-end materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, it's able to go toe-to-toe with non-magnetic core cartridges.

It too is available now, with an updated price of £2749.99 ($3180, AU$4665).

