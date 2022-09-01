Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid (primary investigator), Dr. Todd Curry (Co-PI), and Dr. Mark Hurwitz (Western Michigan University, Co-PI) for securing their grant from The National Science Foundation (NSF). Drs. Reid and Curry are members of the UTEP Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in the College of Liberal Arts. The title of the project is “Build and Broaden: Indigenous Peoples Before United States Courts: A Systematic Examination” and was awarded $400,000 in funding. The project examines the role of courts in adjudicating indigenous issues by asking the research questions: To what extent do U.S. courts protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights? How do political context and institutional variation determine Indigenous Peoples’ likelihood of success before U.S. courts? Under what conditions do U.S. courts act as colonizing agents rather than protectors of indigenous rights? To evaluate these questions, they examine all cases involving Indigenous Peoples in state courts of last resort, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, from 1953 through 2020. They use a mixed-method design, in which quantitative data collection and analyses are combined with qualitative approaches including case studies and text analyses. The project will produce significant and transformative contributions for scholars, policymakers, advocates, and the public on the nature of judicial outcomes pertaining to indigenous rights and sovereignty. The project contributes to the new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor in the College of Liberal Arts.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO