Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
El Paso News
Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-23 ‘supper program’ at 12 schools
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students...
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Monuments to Main Street kicks off with Sept. 9 celebration
Monuments to Main Street kicks off its annual, month-long celebration highlighting Las Cruces’ expansive landscape and festivities with a family friendly event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St. downtown. The free celebration includes live entertainment from Soul Parade and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
People Shocked After TX Teacher Discusses Normalizing Pedophilia
"Don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old." These are the words that ended an 18-second clip recorded in an El Paso classroom. The classroom conversation was recorded and posted to social media. Parents became concerned about the controversial subject. The recording is a conversation between an English teacher and a student.
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Broadway comes to University!
Broadway By Demand! with a cast that includes NMSU theatre and music students and community members of all ages, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. Tickets to the show are $25 and are available by calling 575-646-4515, visiting theatre.nmsu.edu or at the box office before each show. Sponsorships are available for $125 for the show’s cast members and the songs that will be performed and the musicals they come from. Sponsorships of crew members are $200. Sponsors receive two tickets to the show and recognition during each performance. Also ask about being a sponsor for choirs from Centennial, Organ Mountain and Las Cruces high schools, and Singing Out Las Cruces. All proceeds benefit Theatre Department students. The last day to sign up for a sponsorship is Tuesday, Sept. 6. To be a sponsor, contact Melis White at 575-646-5122 or melisd23@nmsu.edu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
KVIA
Crews prepare to bring injured hiked down the Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
First-Ever Socorro Sundays Food And Farmer’s Market Happening Labor Day Weekend
There’s a new Farmer’s Market in town, but this market will be offering a lot more than just food and merchandise. The city of Socorro is proud to introduce a new community initiative called “Socorro Sundays” at Rio Vista. Families are invited to the Rio Vista...
El Paso News
Overgrowth in weeds across the city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
El Paso Doing “Kinder, Gentler” Version Of Busing Immigrants To Other Cities
So far, around 9,000 migrants have been bussed from Texas to northern cities, primarily Washington D.C. and New York City. Now, the first migrants have been bussed out of El Paso. According to the El Paso Times, the El Paso Office of Emergency Management reached out to the state for...
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
utep.edu
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid and Dr. Todd Curry
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid (primary investigator), Dr. Todd Curry (Co-PI), and Dr. Mark Hurwitz (Western Michigan University, Co-PI) for securing their grant from The National Science Foundation (NSF). Drs. Reid and Curry are members of the UTEP Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in the College of Liberal Arts. The title of the project is “Build and Broaden: Indigenous Peoples Before United States Courts: A Systematic Examination” and was awarded $400,000 in funding. The project examines the role of courts in adjudicating indigenous issues by asking the research questions: To what extent do U.S. courts protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights? How do political context and institutional variation determine Indigenous Peoples’ likelihood of success before U.S. courts? Under what conditions do U.S. courts act as colonizing agents rather than protectors of indigenous rights? To evaluate these questions, they examine all cases involving Indigenous Peoples in state courts of last resort, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, from 1953 through 2020. They use a mixed-method design, in which quantitative data collection and analyses are combined with qualitative approaches including case studies and text analyses. The project will produce significant and transformative contributions for scholars, policymakers, advocates, and the public on the nature of judicial outcomes pertaining to indigenous rights and sovereignty. The project contributes to the new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor in the College of Liberal Arts.
Before A 2 Week Break, Rock Out Some Great Locals On KLAQ
Sunday afternoons, from 5-7pm, that's your chance to rock out with 2 hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight of great local & regional rock from El Paso, Texas & around the Borderland. We call this... Q-Connected. Since the Cowboys season gets started next Sunday, on...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0