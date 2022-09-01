Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/benzos-anxiety-risk-factors/. Anxiety is often short-handed to mean a mental health disorder characterized by feelings of worry, fear, and unease. A careful reading of the DSM V definition of General Anxiety Disorder, and other similar categories clearly states the criteria for a diagnosis, which is much more complex. For instance, it must be shown that the “excessive anxiety and worry” has to occur more days than not for at least 6 months, and further, that the symptoms are not caused by any substance or medical condition. This diagnosis often falls short due to time-constraints, or other reasons in the prescriber’s domain.1,6.

