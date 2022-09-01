Save up to $500 on these incredible Dell XPS 13 laptops, just in time to head back to college

(Image credit: Dell)

Looking for a Windows laptop this Summer? Then Dell’s latest round of deals is worth a look.

Dell's excellent XPS 13 laptop is available at a saving of $250 (opens in new tab), while the touch-capable version is available with a saving of $500 (opens in new tab). That brings them down to $699 and $949 respectively, and while not cheap, it’s the one of the best student laptop deals you’ll find for a laptop this good and running Windows 11 right out of the box.

We're huge fans of the Dell XPS 13, which we ranked highly in our guide to the best laptops for students thanks to its stunning design, impressive display, and good battery life.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop - was $949.99, now $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The XPS 13 is available with $250 off, and includes a full HD display, Windows 11, and superfast NVMe storage.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop - was $1449.99, now $949.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The XPS 13 with touch screen is available with $500 off in this back to school offer.

Whichever XPS 13 laptop you opt for, you’ll get a gorgeous design, with an impressive 1500:1 contrast ratio and thin bezel display that Dell calls InfinityEdge. That essentially manages to cram a larger display into a smaller footprint, and it’s still a 1080p, Full HD panel, too.

That helps make the XPS incredibly portable, with a weight of just 2.6 pounds, but it’s no slouch when it comes to power, either. These models offer 8GB of RAM, but you can add more if you’d prefer, and both come with superfast NVMe storage – the latest and greatest in SSD technology.

The Intel Evo chip also promises impressive battery life with minimal power tradeoffs, meaning it’ll be just as powerful on the move as it is at home. If you do opt for the touchscreen version, you’ll be able to breeze through apps with a tap or two, with everything feeling impressively responsive.

There’s even room for a fingerprint scanner in the power button and a trio of USB-C ports that include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultrafast connectivity, and the latest ‘Killer’ WiFi 6 chipset.

When it comes to user reviews (opens in new tab), both have performed well with customers. Both have a 4.2 rating on Dell’s own rating system, with particular praise for the gorgeous displays and webcam, as well as the build quality of each.