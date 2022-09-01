Read full article on original website
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston, the second shooting of the weekend that has the mayor calling on state legislators to reform laws concerning illegal guns and repeat offenders. Charleston police spokesman Lt. Corey Taylor said...
live5news.com
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
wpde.com
Colleton Co. man avoids 7-year prison stint by being first graduate of 'drug court'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man "well-known to law enforcement" avoided multiple years in prison after being the first-ever graduate from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Multidisciplinary Court treatment program. Talon Barnes, 26, was addicted to methamphetamines. To pay for his drugs, he turned to...
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
walterborolive.com
More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh
Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
live5news.com
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
The Post and Courier
Hollywood woman identified as victim of fatal domestic dispute in North Charleston
Officials identified a 29-year-old Hollywood woman as the victim of a fatal domestic dispute inside a North Charleston apartment. Teresa Jenkins-Self died around midnight Sept. 2 from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said Sept. 4. North Charleston police officers arrested a 25-year-old man hours after the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner ID's Hollywood woman killed in apparent domestic violence shooting
The Charleston County Coroner has shared the name of a woman killed Thursday night. Teresa Jenkins-Self, age 29, was shot to death inside her apartment in North Charleston on September 1. North Charleston Police officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a domestic disturbance at the apartment. Jenkins-Self...
abcnews4.com
13-yr-old shot at West Ashley apartment complex, Charleston PD investigating
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A 13-year-old was injured in an apparent shooting late Saturday night in West Ashley, according to Charleston Police. A CPD spokesperson says 911 dispatchers began receiving multiple calls around 10:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Ashley River Road in the Palmilla Parkside Apts.. Officers...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
live5news.com
Police release image of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital. Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838. The vehicle...
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search
MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
Woman charged with setting South Carolina house on fire after claiming she was kidnapped
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a Monday fire at a Wadmalaw Island home. At 10:30 a.m. deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators determined the cause of the […]
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston police charge man with common-law wife's killing at apartment
Police have charged a man with murder hours after officers discovered his common-law wife dead inside a North Charleston apartment. Javerick Self of Yonge's Island was arrested the morning of Sept. 2 by North Charleston police on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs.
