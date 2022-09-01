ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'By the way, he takes them himself:' Former President Trump accuses Fetterman of abusing drugs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a controversial night for Pennsylvania Republicans. Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, showing his support for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The rally was billed as a "Save America Rally" and it was the former president's first appearance since the FBI searched his Florida home. It also came two days after President Joe Biden blasted the former president during a speech in Philadelphia when he called him and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy. In a nearly two-hour speech, the former president called the FBI and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army said Monday there was a “high possibility” that a soldier killed a well-known Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank last May, as it announced the results of its investigation into the killing. In a briefing to reporters, a senior...
MILITARY

