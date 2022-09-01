ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big-time upsets. Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process. While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?

People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
HARRISBURG, SD
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update

Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser

What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?. Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’

14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

