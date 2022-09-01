1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)

According to the Richland Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keene Road and Westcliffe Boulevard near the Yokes.

Officials stated that the front loader towed by a truck slipped off while turning onto Westcliffe and smashed into the side of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries reported by the officials.

The officials stated that the crash occurred at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The identity of the victim involved in the crash was not provided by Richland Police.

No additional information regarding the condition of the victim was released by the officials.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

