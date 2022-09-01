33-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

The crash occurred on 65th Street South at around 2:15 p.m.

The Tacoma Police Department Spokesperson Wendy Haddow stated that the victim was rushed to the area hospital with broken bones.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Pacific when a driver turned right onto the road from 65th Street in front of him.

The motorcyclist struck the car causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car showed no signs of impairment stated Haddow.

The incident is determined to be an accident reported by Wendy Haddow.

No additional information regarding the crash is available at the moment.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

