Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russia doesn't want OPEC+ to cut oil output as it fears it'll lose leverage with its Asian buyers: report
Russia is opposed to any cut in oil output, the WSJ has reported as OPEC+ meets Monday to discuss supply. Moscow is worried a cut could weaken its hand in talks with Asian buyers, per the WSJ. Saudi Arabia floated the idea of production cuts last month, but analysts expect...
More shelling raises nuclear fears as Kyiv, Moscow await UN report
KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European leaders on Sunday sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a difficult winter, even as he reported progress in a counter-offensive against Russian troops.
Court shuts down Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's last independent media
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s few remaining independent news outlets, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating. Russia’s media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused it of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.
IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Plus Chemotherapy Approved in the US as the First Immunotherapy Regimen for Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022-- AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005055/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
