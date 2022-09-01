ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

1 dead after flash flooding in southeastern Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - One person is dead and many homes and roads are damaged after flash flooding in Southeastern Indiana Saturday night. “A nightmare,” Switzerland County resident Jeremy Robinson said. “It rained and rained until everything up the creek came down the creek and it’s just unimaginable.”
