Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. have all been deposed by NY's attorney general's office — now what?
Donald Trump was deposed Wednesday by the NY attorney general's office — after promising to plead the Fifth. In the coming weeks, the AG is expected to file a massive, long-threatened "enforcement action." It will seek steep financial penalties for what the AG alleges is a decade-long pattern of...
People
18 Former Trump Officials Say Claim of 'Standing Order' to Declassify White House Docs Is False: Report
More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are disputing claims that the former president had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence. Since the FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some...
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
AOL Corp
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says
The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported. The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said. But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials. Former President Donald Trump resisted returning...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’
The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says
Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For Claiming Espionage Is 'Mundane'
“What they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do," she said.
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
CBS News
536K+
Followers
64K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0