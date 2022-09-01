Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Chefs, books, FOL Auburn, Gold Country Fair, quilts
I had a good time at Hot August Night on July 17. This was the Auburn Grace Church’s fundraiser, and lots of guest chefs participated. I promoted Silver Screen Classic Movies. I recognized several chefs: Healing Pastures, with chef Honey Cowan; Acres of Hope, with Linda Graham; Auburn Host...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal 2022 Best of the Best Award Winners announced in today's paper
The votes from readers have been tallied and the results are in for the 2022 Auburn Journal Best of the Best awards. Look for these special publications in Saturday's Auburn Journal where you will find all the winners from the Auburn and Colfax in two special inserts. If you can't...
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
Mountain Democrat
County building on its facilities program
Despite a shortage of funds and staff, El Dorado County continues to move forward and upward with its facilities work plan with staff and contractors tackling several big-ticket projects. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors received an update Tuesday from Laura Schwartz, deputy chief administrative officer – Central Services,...
Sacramento Magazine
46th Annual Historic Home Tour
Fans of period architecture and the city’s stately residential neighborhoods won’t want to miss Preservation Sacramento’s 46th Annual Historic Home Tour, which this year spotlights midtown’s architecturally rich Poverty Ridge historic district, once home to Joan Didion and the McClatchys. Take in docent-led tours of three residences in person and view three more online.
asumag.com
Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.
The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
goldcountrymedia.com
End of Summer Shootout to crown first champions of 2022 in Roseville
All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
goldcountrymedia.com
Extreme Sidecar, Youth 250 and 150 AMA National Champions crowned at Fast Fridays in Auburn
FAST FRIDAYS AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Extreme Sidecars: 1. Robert Curry/Laurie Curry, 2. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 3. Smylie Kinne/Chuck Heider, 4. Dillon Osborne/Jamie Morabito. Youth 250: 1. Charlie Trana, 2. Levi Leutz, 3. Chase Kangas. Youth 150: 1. Kensei Matsudaira, 2. Brady Landon, 3. Jameson Hutchinson. Saturday night championship racing continued...
KCRA.com
Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Chicago brings iconic sound to Thunder Valley stage Sept. 10
The following story is featured in the September issue of the new Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. For decades, they have been...
goldcountrymedia.com
County postpones Loomis cell tower decision
After 156 residents signed a petition last month against a cell tower extension in unincorporated Loomis, county officials postponed a decision on the plan until Sept. 15. A resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, 5 inches, officials said. Placer County had a standard permit hearing Aug. 18 on the matter but issued a continuance until Sept. 15.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
CAL FIRE responding to Foresthill house fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) said they are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Foresthill that has spread to nearby vegetation. The home is located at Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road. CAL FIRE reported at 3:55 p.m. that the incident commander has requested additional air resources for spot fires […]
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
Sacramento Magazine
Salt & Straw Set To Open
Salt & Straw, the Portland-based company known for its handmade ice cream in outré flavors, will open its first Sacramento scoop shop on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Ice Blocks development. The store will offer 12 classic flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie, plus a rotating monthly menu of nontraditional...
