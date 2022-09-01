Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Times News
Motorcyclist flown from 903 crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Jim Thorpe. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the biker was traveling along Route 903 on Kattner’s Mountain. The man apparently lost control, striking the guide rails. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being flown by MedEvac helicopter to a Lehigh Valley area trauma center. The Mauch Chunk fire company set up a landing site at the Jim Thorpe High School. Jim Thorpe police are investigating the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
No one hurt when classic car caught on fire
AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bucks County. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412 in Springfield Township. A photographer for 69 News said a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not been...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Hundreds lose power after tractor-trailer crashes into home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL, around 1800 people woke up without power in Scranton Friday morning due to a crash. “Engine 2 was the first to arrive. Tractor trailer into the house. They had heavy fire. The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley
OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
abc27.com
Two dead after crash involving motorcycle in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
Comments / 0