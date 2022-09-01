ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

2023 LB Maki Piper Ready To Make an Impact For Federal Way

2023 Federal Way (Wash.) LB Maki Piper is poised to become a household name this season. This past fall was actually Piper’s first ever season playing high school football, and he proved himself to be a budding star. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder was an incredibly natural fit at linebacker, as...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
