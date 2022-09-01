LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave as he urged residents to curb power use.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO