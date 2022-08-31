ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Teamsters Union Launches New Division for Amazon Employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Musk's Lawyer Urges Judge to Delay Twitter Trial Due to Whistleblower

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - A trial over Elon Musk's bid to end his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc should be delayed by several weeks to allow the billionaire to investigate a whistleblower's claims about security on the social media platform, Musk's lawyer told a judge on Tuesday. "Doesn't justice...
WILMINGTON, DE
US News and World Report

U.S. Bank CEOs Say Consumers and Businesses Are Still in Good Shape

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumers and businesses are still in good financial shape despite high inflation and concerns about a looming recession, some of the nation's top bankers told a conference in New York on Tuesday. Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, the nation's second-largest...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Instagram to Scale Back Shopping Features Amid Commerce Retreat - Report

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo. Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial in New Mexico

(Reuters) -U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Rockefeller Capital Hires Former Morgan Stanley Executive Eric Heaton

(Reuters) - Rockefeller Capital Management said on Tuesday Eric Heaton, former president of Morgan Stanley U.S. banks, had joined the financial services firm as head of strategy. Heaton will be a member of Rockefeller Management Committee and will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gregory J. Fleming. He will advise...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

No time for work

Good morning, it’s Monday and it’s Labor Day. Work is defined as “an activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result.”. Well, we certainly do a lot of that in this country. A story done earlier this year by the...
JOBS

