US News and World Report
Teamsters Union Launches New Division for Amazon Employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
US News and World Report
Musk's Lawyer Urges Judge to Delay Twitter Trial Due to Whistleblower
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - A trial over Elon Musk's bid to end his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc should be delayed by several weeks to allow the billionaire to investigate a whistleblower's claims about security on the social media platform, Musk's lawyer told a judge on Tuesday. "Doesn't justice...
US News and World Report
U.S. Bank CEOs Say Consumers and Businesses Are Still in Good Shape
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumers and businesses are still in good financial shape despite high inflation and concerns about a looming recession, some of the nation's top bankers told a conference in New York on Tuesday. Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, the nation's second-largest...
US News and World Report
Instagram to Scale Back Shopping Features Amid Commerce Retreat - Report
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo. Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to...
US News and World Report
Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial in New Mexico
(Reuters) -U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas,...
US News and World Report
Rockefeller Capital Hires Former Morgan Stanley Executive Eric Heaton
(Reuters) - Rockefeller Capital Management said on Tuesday Eric Heaton, former president of Morgan Stanley U.S. banks, had joined the financial services firm as head of strategy. Heaton will be a member of Rockefeller Management Committee and will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gregory J. Fleming. He will advise...
No time for work
Good morning, it’s Monday and it’s Labor Day. Work is defined as “an activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result.”. Well, we certainly do a lot of that in this country. A story done earlier this year by the...
JOBS・
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Deal Partner for Trump's Truth Social Fails to Get Backing for SPAC Extension -Sources
(Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media &...
