Brookings, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

