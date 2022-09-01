Read full article on original website
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday
The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big-time upsets. Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process. While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood
Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?
People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Feed Your Face While Feeding America In Sioux Falls, Fridays On The Plaza
At the end of the workweek, the atmosphere around the office is more of a casual one. Employees dress down, some work only half the day, and you're looking forward to the weekend. To set the weekend in motion Dakota News Now invites you, your coworkers, and anyone who would...
Wanna Save 40 Cents a Gallon on Gas from 4 to 7 PM September 1st?
With gas prices still sky high at the moment, this little tidbit of news couldn't have come at a better time. From 4 to 7 PM today (September 1), participating Circle K Stores are celebrating "Circle K Fuel Celebration Day" by allowing us to save 40 cents on every gallon of gas we buy.
Four Block Lane Closure Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls
Traffic will be moving a lot slower on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets for the next month. The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Wednesday (August 31), the outside southbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed between 33rd Street and 37th Street to allow crews to complete sidewalk improvements.
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
What Happens When You Cross A DTSF 1st Friday & A Pork Showdown?
It is hard to believe that summer is almost over, but this is the first Friday of September and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations, kids' activities, games, and food, lots of food. If...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’
14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser
What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?. Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.
