ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast

On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benicia, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Benicia, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS San Francisco

Odd-looking paddle boat key to Lake Merritt water quality

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Lake Merritt in Oakland has been hit hard by the recent red tide algae bloom and, for days, cleanup crews have been picking up dead fish along the shore.  On Saturday, they employed an unusual piece of equipment to help finish the job.Thousands of fish of all sizes began dying off in the lake and the shoreline became littered with their remains. The reaction from the public was one of shock but that quickly turned to disgust. "It smells like a can of sardines that's been rotten ..." said Tor Camorlinda, who lives near the lake.  "It's usually...
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate: John M. Lee

As a student of real estate my entire life, 2022 holds special interest for me as this prolonged real estate cycle is changing. Normally in September I write about what we can expect in our fall real estate market because it marks the start of our second selling season of the year in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#K Streets#Taco Bell#Time
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Adult and dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An adult and a dog were both rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston Sunday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Both the adult and dog are okay, according to a tweet by SFFD. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner of San Francisco. Both the beach and trails […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)

It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport

After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy