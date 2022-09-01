OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Lake Merritt in Oakland has been hit hard by the recent red tide algae bloom and, for days, cleanup crews have been picking up dead fish along the shore. On Saturday, they employed an unusual piece of equipment to help finish the job.Thousands of fish of all sizes began dying off in the lake and the shoreline became littered with their remains. The reaction from the public was one of shock but that quickly turned to disgust. "It smells like a can of sardines that's been rotten ..." said Tor Camorlinda, who lives near the lake. "It's usually...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO