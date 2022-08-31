Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Who Drinks Their Beer Warm?! Everyone At This Utica Beer Fest Does
For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and it's meant to be drunk that way. Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New...
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Grammy Winning Country Artist Kicking Off Her Holiday Tour In CNY
If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter. Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.
Have You Seen This Beautiful Wall Mural In The Works In Utica?
The cat is out of the bag! People have began to notice this amazing work of art in Utica. Retro Sorrento recently posted on Facebook the incredible work she, along with a few helpers, have been doing at Players of Utica on State Street. The project covers the entire 1500 square foot wall and is dedicated to the past and present theaters in Downtown Utica.
Magical Creature Coming To This Central NY Zoo For The First Time
Who doesn't love a photoshoot of a sheepish creature like this?. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is proud to introduce one of their sheep to the zoo. Their Armenian mouflon Sheep, named Sahak, is all grown up and living within the exhibit for his first time. Amermenian mouflon are...
Fall Fun Begins Soon As This Central New York Pumpkin Farm Announces Opening Day
We're quickly approaching the end of September, and that means the season of Fall will be here before we know it. It's the time of Halloween, leaves, football, sweatshirts and sweaters, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and so much more. To be honest, it's my favorite season of the entire year.
Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday. The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022.
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49
A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
Temper Tantrum? Suspects Might Need Nap Time After Alleged Sculpture Space Vandalism
The case may have been solved, but not in a way that many were expecting. Police say the vandalism at a Central New York arts center was caused by five juveniles, ages eight through eleven. The massive destruction at Sculpture Space that included broken windows, smashed furniture, demolished art projects,...
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education
"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital
A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
