WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
spmetrowire.com
COLUMN: Dirty push polling comes to Portage County
Beware of the dirty push poll. What is a push poll, you ask? Push polling is a fraudulent and dishonest negative campaigning practice, masquerading as an objective opinion poll, that is chock-full of misleading, biased, or flat-out false questions or statements designed to turn the listener against a particular candidate or position.
WSAW
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jail. Authorities spent hours driving through fields and searching areas around the jail but their search came up empty. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee,...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WSAW
Labor Day Parade held in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Labor Day Parade returned to the city this year. The event was hosted by the Marathon Central Labor Council to honor workers in the area. Spectators lined 3rd Street in Wausau to watch the Labor Day Parade take off from W. Wausau Ave....
WSAW
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a man was arrested overnight after he pointed a handgun at a woman and fired a shot. Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gunshot did not hurt anyone. When...
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
wearegreenbay.com
WI man arrested after taking toddler during domestic disturbance incident
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after a domestic disturbance incident on Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, just before 12 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. The...
Popculture
Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death: Officials Release Details of News Anchor's Passing
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. Nearly a week after News 9 morning anchor and former college athlete was found dead at her home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27, the Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her cause of death in a statement Friday.
Over $23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
Over $23,000 worth of drugs were seized in Pulaski by the Brown County Drug Task Force. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the bust.
WSAW
4-H Animal Contest headlined Sunday’s events at Portage County Fair
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - Throughout the rich 96-year history of the Portage County Fair, the 4-H Animal Contest has been a tradition for almost its entirety. For those who help put the event together, it never gets old seeing the great work each participant puts into the contest. “It’s really...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
