Benicia, CA

sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
visitstockton.org

A Trip Through Time in Stockton, California: Stockton's Theatres

When you say theatre in Stockton, you’re most likely thinking of either the Stockton Civic Theatre, the Bob Hope Fox Theatre, or the two Regal Cinema locations. However, did you know that there were EIGHT previous theatres in our city’s history that were each referred to as “The Stockton?”
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast

On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette parents uneasy after attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old

Lafayette - Parents in Lafayette are shaken by word of an attempted kidnapping Friday morning. Police say at approximately 8:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a suspicious person who grabbed a 14 year-old-girl near Stanley Middle School. Officers said a man approached the teen while she was walking...
LAFAYETTE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Aug. 21-27: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 21-27 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto. Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there...
ANTIOCH, CA
visitlodi.com

Music on the Delta at Tower Park Waterfront Grille

Current:Music on the Delta at Tower Park Waterfront Grille. Music on the Delta at Tower Park Waterfront Grille on Hwy 12 in Lodi for Live Music FREE SHOW! No Cover Charge! Full Bar & Grill!. September 3 - Faded. September 10 - Groovy Judy. September 17 - Whiskey Kiss. September...
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly $4 million of cannabis seized from Antioch homes

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly $4 million worth of cannabis was seized from eight Antioch homes when authorities served search warrants on Wednesday, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed to KRON4. In total, 447.65 pounds of cannabis and 5,251 cannabis plants were taken. The marijuana was being grown indoors without a license, the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
Secret SF

A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11

Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
openvallejo.org

Solano sheriff releases footage of Juneteenth shooting in Vallejo

Please note that the below videos are very graphic and may be disturbing. In response to a California Public Records Act request filed by Open Vallejo, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office has disclosed body camera and vehicle camera footage from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jason Thompson on June 19.
VALLEJO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 29-Sept. 1

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 29-Sept....
RICHMOND, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat

Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor

Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
FAIRFIELD, CA

