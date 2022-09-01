ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)

It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast

On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
BRENTWOOD, CA
48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benicia, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Secret SF

A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11

Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
marinmagazine.com

Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools

Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neri
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Arts And Crafts#Local Life#Volunteers#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Arts Benicia#The Us Army
kalw.org

6 Bay Area music festivals to look forward to this fall

Summer may be winding down, but the Bay Area music festival season is heating up. In fact, the fall in San Francisco and surrounds is particularly loaded with events for all kinds of music lovers. From the classics like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to new events like the Portola Music Festival, which has gathered a rather impressive line-up of dance music heavy hitters, it looks like the live music scene is back with a significant bang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced

Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy