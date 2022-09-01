Read full article on original website
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)
It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast
On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
48hills.org
Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….
It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
marinmagazine.com
Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools
Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust
The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
kalw.org
6 Bay Area music festivals to look forward to this fall
Summer may be winding down, but the Bay Area music festival season is heating up. In fact, the fall in San Francisco and surrounds is particularly loaded with events for all kinds of music lovers. From the classics like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to new events like the Portola Music Festival, which has gathered a rather impressive line-up of dance music heavy hitters, it looks like the live music scene is back with a significant bang.
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced
Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat prompts rare closure of two open spaces in the East Bay
Officials in the East Bay have decided to pre-emptively close two open spaces in Walnut Creek and Concord. They say the extreme heat forecasted in the area makes outdoor activates dangerous if people don't take the proper precautions.
