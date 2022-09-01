Read full article on original website
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
SFStation.com
2022 Bizerkeley Food Festival
We are so excited to bring some of the BEST of vegan food and more to beautiful downtown Berkeley! The Bizerkeley Food Fest is the city of Berkeley's first and only vegan food festival that will feature over 40 vendors and more to bring our community together outdoors in a safe and fun fashion. A fun time will be had by all!
foodgressing.com
Wipeout Bar & Grill San Francisco CA
When in San Francisco, Wipeout Bar & Grill is a fun and family-friendly California surf-themed restaurant that you should visit at the iconic Pier 39. Disclosure: We were hosted as media at Wipeout Bar & Grill. There you’ll find a selection of screamin’ starters; shreddin’ salads; paddlin’ pizzas; big wave...
streetfoodblog.com
Sacramento, CA’s finest restaurant meals for lunch and dinner
As The Sacramento Bee’s reporter for all issues foods and drinks, my meals are inclined to run the gamut — from Yolo County to Placer, from high-dollar hotspots to hole-in-the-wall havens. In August, I checked out a cosy new sushi spot that simply is likely to be Davis’...
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
Why A Beloved California Grocery Store Looks Like A Bowling Alley
For most, grocery shopping is merely a mundane weekly chore with the goal of getting in and out as fast as possible. But some specialty markets are particularly unique, with theatrical features and specialty product curation that transform the act of grocery shopping from humble errand to exciting event. From...
Where to get boozy slushies, frozen drinks around the Bay Area
It's heating up in SF and around the Bay Area. Time for a boozy slushy.
Oakland's Brotzeit Lokal is the best restaurant for beer, sausage on the waterfront
On warm summer days, locals gather at red picnic tables on the patio to wash down sausages with pilsners.
oaklandside.org
Oaklandia Cafe comes full circle to open inside former Specialty’s
555 12th St. (the ground floor of 555 City Center), Oakland. 371 30th St. (between Summit and Webster streets), Oakland. “We are still hiring and working out all the bugs and kinks of being in a new space,” Oaklandia Cafe founder Latorra Monk told Nosh this week, but the second location of her lunch destination is now open for business in downtown Oakland.
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)
It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
48hills.org
Wild ride: SF rapper Rymeezee breaks down city life on latest album ‘Turbulence’
The 415 is home to many of the Bay Area’s most versatile and creative wordsmiths. Though they don’t always get the same love as their Oakland or LA counterparts, Frisco’s emcees are among my personal favorites—often speaking on relatable topics in subversive, funky, and down-to-earth ways that stretch the definitions of the genre.
oaklandside.org
Oakland gets not 1 but 2 large Pride celebrations for 2022
Since 2008, Oakland’s LGBTQ community has celebrated Pride on the first weekend in September with a parade and a holiday weekend’s-worth of festivities all around town. But Oakland Pride has had to drastically scale back its activities over the past two years, moving the celebration entirely online in 2020 and 2021 due to financial difficulties and the effects of the pandemic.
kalw.org
6 Bay Area music festivals to look forward to this fall
Summer may be winding down, but the Bay Area music festival season is heating up. In fact, the fall in San Francisco and surrounds is particularly loaded with events for all kinds of music lovers. From the classics like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to new events like the Portola Music Festival, which has gathered a rather impressive line-up of dance music heavy hitters, it looks like the live music scene is back with a significant bang.
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic. "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
sfrichmondreview.com
Real Estate: John M. Lee
As a student of real estate my entire life, 2022 holds special interest for me as this prolonged real estate cycle is changing. Normally in September I write about what we can expect in our fall real estate market because it marks the start of our second selling season of the year in San Francisco.
FOXBusiness
Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California
After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
