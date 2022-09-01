Read full article on original website
Related
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
Domestic Duffel roadtrip bag is a versatile choice for short flights & weekend getaways
Boasting plenty of space and customization options, the Domestic Duffel roadtrip bag is the ideal companion for every short trip. With a quick-access design, its main compartment opens to a large storage area and closes with both zippers in one spot. Additionally, it can hold up to 40 liters, which is enough space for a week’s worth of clothing and necessities. Moreover, even when full, it can fit in the overhead compartment of an airplane. Crafted with a sensible-pocket design, it helps you remember where you put your gar. In fact, there are 2 large quick-access side pockets. And one of them can hold a 40-ounce water bottle in backpack mode. Furthermore, the front zipper pocket is ideal for a toiletry bag, hammock, travel blanket, or something else compact. Finally, its versatile design uses simple straps that let you switch it up between backpack mode, duffel mode, or strapless mode.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch has an always-on display and color screen
Take your everyday fitness tracking one step further with the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an always-on display and A color screen. With its Active Zone Minutes feature, it can track your heart rate. Based on the metrics, you can easily adjust your efforts to match your goals. Additionally, the Stress Management Score and guided breathing sessions will let you handle your stress in a smarter way. There is also a Sleep Score and heart rate tracking to help you manage and improve your sleep. Finally, with the different metrics, this smartwatch entertains complete body monitoring from the comfort of your wrist. With a sleek design and up to a 10-day battery life, this is truly a Fitbit for your everyday life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch monitors stress and minimizes its effects
Manage stress and your health on a whole new level with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. It can help you manage stress, sleep better, as well as live a healthier life. Beginning with stress management, this smartwatch will help you identify your stress moments and manage them as well. Secondly, it dives in to your sleep routine. It helps you track your sleep metrics as well as improve them. Thirdly, it will help you identify key moments in your life that can actually improve your overall well-being. Finally, the watch will also work with you to make the time before, during, and after your workout as beneficial as can be. Coming in 3 unique color combinations, this smartwatch is a must-have for a smarter well-being.
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations provide house-quality energy when you travel
Carry home-grade energy wherever you go with the BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations. The collection includes the BaseCharge 1500 and BaseCharge 600. These portable gadgets do the job excellently without a learning curve. They pack the power of a wall outlet in portable designs you can actually carry with you. In fact, you can also charge them via solar panels wherever you can. Additionally, they can sustain your office on the go. Whether you encounter a power outage or severe weather, they can give you the power you need. Most importantly, you’ll be able to enjoy the comfort of working without an extension cord. Power all of your devices on the go—includint smartphones, laptops, microwaves, and drones—with these solar power stations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag protects against punctures and spills
Carry your bottle of red or white in the Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag. With a foldable design, it fits easily in your purse or shoulder bag for on-the-go use. Incredibly, its patented design protects against impacts, leaks, and punctures, so your bottle of vino stays safe and secure inside. Additionally, it maintains the wine’s temperature and even accommodates all common wine bottle sizes. Choose from Harvest Brown and Vintage Burgundy color options, both of which have exteriors made of Scottish waxed cotton and Horween leather. This 18-ounce waxed cotton and Chromexcel leather combination is sure to last. Made in the USA, this bag has a lifetime guarantee that it will exceed your expectations. Overall, it’s an ideal way to tote your favorite bottle.
Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches have innovative dials & hardware
Don a sci-fi-esque accessory: the Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches. A series of solar-powered watches, they have unique dials as well as innovative hardware designs. Moreover, their innovative straps offer versatility for different occasions. In fact, you can select from 2 different color dials—black and white—as well as your preferred strap. The leather strap comes in black and chestnut, and the nylon strap comes in black and pine. Drawing inspiration from the science-fiction-like solar power plant landscape, the Solution-01 watches bring the beauty of solar energy right to your wrist. Overall, this timepiece will fit seamlessly into your everyday setup no matter where your activities take you. And it runs for 6 months on a full charge from any light source, keeping you going.
OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker has an iconic design and expansive soundstage
Take your home decor and technology up a notch at the same time with the OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker. Boasting a truly iconic design that’ll turn heads, this timeless gadget has an elegant look that’ll blend in with any space—yet also stand out. Moreover, its expansive 3D soundstage completely immerses you with its incredible depth, bringing you into the middle of the movie scene or the concert. Additionally, its fully lossless audio playback lets you enjoy CD-like audio quality even via USB. Furthermore, the properly balanced bass—without any distortion—comes from its spherical sound box. This unique design balances bass sensitivity and power, producing an extended ground-shaking sound field. Beyond all this, it has a frequency range of 33Hz to 55 kHz, recreating even the tiniest sounds with accuracy. So you hear lows, mids, and highs as you should.
VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike maintains the iconic look with a new material
Celebrate electric riding in the purest form with the VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike. It comes with a battery that boasts a range of 37 to 93 miles. And it offers a 20 mph maximum assist speed. A special version of the standard model, this eBike makes a great addition to your daily riding routine. It also comes with a single-piece integrated saddle design for optimum comfort while riding. Currently available in only the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the US, this eBike improves your electric riding experience. Some of the best features of the bike include an onboard alarm that pairs with smart location tracking, tamper detection, and remote lockdown mode. Finally, what sets it apart is the anti-theft technology that will help keep it safe on the go.
TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone uses light-sensing tech to change color
Crafted with polychromatic photoisomer technology—also known as sunlight drawing tech, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone changes color. Blending technology and art, this special-edition phone is the result of a partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Moreover, it pays tribute to the 20th-century Dutch artist Piet Mondrian. The back of this gadget changes colors in sunlight. So its shell’s geometrical color patterns look different depending on the amount of light. Highlighting the artist’s love for bold and colorful blocks, this classic and minimalist phone replicates his aesthetic. Transforming light and shadow when you move from indoors to outdoors, the phone has other specs from the standard model, like the lens with RGBW sensor and 64 MP Bright Night Portrait mode. Additionally, it has a 0.98 mm bezel, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a dual-ring triple-camera, and a 50 MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens.
hardgraft future proof key air tag holds the AirTag in style and keeps your keys connected
Keep your key fob always within reach with the hardgraft future proof key air tag. This leather key holder comes with a dedicated slot to hold your AirTag. It’s also available in two styles–classic and vegan. The classic key-labeling tag design will add to your everyday carry and also never lose itself, thanks to the AirTag holder. The leather is sourced from Italy and is a beautiful design you can easily flaunt in your everyday carry. It’s undoubtedly a future proof design that blends classic style with modern functionality. So, if you are planning to use an AirTag to keep your keys within reach, this is definitely a key fob worth a try. It’s going to make tracking keys with AirTag so much easier and stylish, too.
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds deliver virtually endless playtime
Harness the power of the sun to power up your headphones when you have the Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds. They come with the Powerfoyle solar cell material, which uses UV light to charge the battery. Additionally, the wireless charging case makes staying powered up super easy on the go. In fact, even if you are in low-light conditions, you can still use it thanks to their 32 hours of playtime. The earbuds are also super light, making them almost weightless and great for listening to audio for hours. There’s also the new multipoint connectivity feature that will let you connect to your Bluetooth device of choice. Most importantly, these earbuds power up constantly when you are in well-lit areas. That means they won’t run out of battery easily!
adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones are self-charging and powered by light
Use the power of light to charge the adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Additionally, these wireless headphones are also self-charging. These sport headphones consist of 87% recycled plastics. In fact, the sweatproof and splashproof design make these headphones perfect for workouts and your active lifestyle. The fact that these headphones use the power of light to charge up makes them a unique entry in the world of sustainable headphones. Also, if you worry about the hygiene part of things, you can easily throw the inner headband and ear cushions in the wash after a hard workout. You can even control your headphones easily as well as manage its features from the adidas Headphones app (available in both iOS and Android).
Mellow Watch contactless payment 4G smartwatch teaches children smart money habits
The Mellow Watch is a 4G smartwatch that helps children ages 5 and up build correct money habits. Promoting financial knowledge and skills early, this wearable gadget offers chore-based allowance, goal-based saving, and contactless payment via Mellow’s virtual debit Visa/Mastercard for children. Moreover, the Mellow Watch provides age-specific financial academic quizzes based on K12 National Standards to help children learn. Kids can develop skills like delayed gratification and the value of money from real-life practices. The Mellow Watch is also linked to the Parent App. Through this, you can easily monitor their real-time activity and set parental controls like freeze card and spending limits. Finally, the Mellow Watch offers GPS tracking, VoIP audio calls, and messages. So parents are always just one click away from their children.
Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs
If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is reccomended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
Wemo WiFi smart dimmer takes full control of your lights without any hub or subscription
Take control of your lights without any hub or subscription with the Wemo WiFi smart dimmer. By using the app or your voice, you can easily set the mood and lift up the ambiance of any room in the house. In fact, this works just like your traditional dimmer switch, but smarter. So, even if you are trying to set up lighting for a party or just relaxing by the couch, working with your lights will be as easy as possible. You can also setup automatic schedules for your light if you want to. Additionally, you cam also set up low light level during specific times. And, even if that’s not enough, you can get hands-free control of lights with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0