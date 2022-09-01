ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big-time upsets. Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process. While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa...
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday

Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

