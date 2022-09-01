Read full article on original website
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday
The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big-time upsets. Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process. While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Wanna Save 40 Cents a Gallon on Gas from 4 to 7 PM September 1st?
With gas prices still sky high at the moment, this little tidbit of news couldn't have come at a better time. From 4 to 7 PM today (September 1), participating Circle K Stores are celebrating "Circle K Fuel Celebration Day" by allowing us to save 40 cents on every gallon of gas we buy.
Feed Your Face While Feeding America In Sioux Falls, Fridays On The Plaza
At the end of the workweek, the atmosphere around the office is more of a casual one. Employees dress down, some work only half the day, and you're looking forward to the weekend. To set the weekend in motion Dakota News Now invites you, your coworkers, and anyone who would...
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit
Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday
Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
Four Block Lane Closure Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls
Traffic will be moving a lot slower on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets for the next month. The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Wednesday (August 31), the outside southbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed between 33rd Street and 37th Street to allow crews to complete sidewalk improvements.
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’
14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
