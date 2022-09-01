Read full article on original website
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system has 4” full-range drivers & an adjustable stand
Take your setup up a level when you have the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. Combining high-quality sound with impressive versatility, it boasts 4-inch full-range drivers. Not only that, but it also has a super large 4” organic fiber cone driver. This produces clear high notes, vibrant mid-level sounds, and the powerful bass you love. Additionally, you can choose from a wired or wireless Bluetooth setup depending on your preference. And their acoustic shapes look great on any desktop. Designed with a front-facing bass port, they produce minimal sound distortion. Furthermore, you’ll love that the adjustable stand tilts vertically to send the sound in the right direction. Finally, easily use PC wired, aux, and wired headset audio toggling without having to swap cables.
OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker has an iconic design and expansive soundstage
Take your home decor and technology up a notch at the same time with the OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker. Boasting a truly iconic design that’ll turn heads, this timeless gadget has an elegant look that’ll blend in with any space—yet also stand out. Moreover, its expansive 3D soundstage completely immerses you with its incredible depth, bringing you into the middle of the movie scene or the concert. Additionally, its fully lossless audio playback lets you enjoy CD-like audio quality even via USB. Furthermore, the properly balanced bass—without any distortion—comes from its spherical sound box. This unique design balances bass sensitivity and power, producing an extended ground-shaking sound field. Beyond all this, it has a frequency range of 33Hz to 55 kHz, recreating even the tiniest sounds with accuracy. So you hear lows, mids, and highs as you should.
Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch has an always-on display and color screen
Take your everyday fitness tracking one step further with the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an always-on display and A color screen. With its Active Zone Minutes feature, it can track your heart rate. Based on the metrics, you can easily adjust your efforts to match your goals. Additionally, the Stress Management Score and guided breathing sessions will let you handle your stress in a smarter way. There is also a Sleep Score and heart rate tracking to help you manage and improve your sleep. Finally, with the different metrics, this smartwatch entertains complete body monitoring from the comfort of your wrist. With a sleek design and up to a 10-day battery life, this is truly a Fitbit for your everyday life.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
Space Race resource-gathering tabletop game is a fantasy game for 2 to 4 players
Set game night up for success when you have the Space Race resource-gathering tabletop game. With a fantasy, space, and technology theme, it’s suitable for anywhere from 2 to 4 players. You and your crew must race against other players and their crews. Your goal is to mine resources in an uncharted galaxy—can you be the quickest? The customizable game board has a unique style of art with fun cards and a bright color theme. Designed for anyone who’s at least 12 years old, Space Race takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to play. Explore an uncharted galaxy as you race to achieve endless riches and mod your ship. Battle your way to victory by bringing the space conglomerate-corporation the resources they need.
Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic meets the needs of content creators
Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can simultaneously charge up to 4 of your devices
Give yourself and your devices the power you deserve with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Boasting 4 USB-C charging ports with 100 watts of power, it can provide enough juice for 2 M1 MacBook 16”, 1 iPhone 13, and 1 iPad Pro 11”. That’s all at the same time! Yep, it can charge up to 4 devices at once. Moreover, using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, it may be small, but it’s mighty. It charges quickly and efficiently—and much better than silicon-based chargers. With a slim design, it measures only 4.13 inches long, 3.93 inches wide, and 1.25 inches high. So this portable gadget makes it easy to take on the go. Not only that, but it also keeps your workspace free of clutter. Furthermore, the AC extension cord ensures you can sit far away from a wall if necessary, and the smart power protection features keep it safe.
Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones have a net-zero carbon footprint
Ensure your next gadget purchase has an eco-friendly ring to it when it’s the Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones. With a net-zero carbon footprint, these limited-edition Transparency colorway headphones don’t harm the earth. Moreover, they boast up to 36 hours of battery life so you can listen to audio for days on end. Not only that, but they also have a rapid-charge feature that gives you 3 hours of playtime after only 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, their built-in Tile finding technology ensures you can always figure out where they are. And with call, track, and volume control on the headphones, you can easily manage whatever you listen to. Finally, you’re sure to enjoy their Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and light weight of only 213 grams.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system has a 6.5″ subwoofer for immersion
Bring your games to new heights with the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. Boasting true 5.1 surround sound, the system has a 6.5″ subwoofer that completely immerses you with just 1 USB connection. Altogether, the system includes 2 front speakers, 2 rear speakers, 1 dedicated center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. Moreover, the set includes 2 wireless rear speakers to provide connectivity from the front to the back of the room—cable-free. The 2-way speaker design includes organic fiber woofers for mid frequencies and silk dome tweeters for clear highes. And the illuminated speakers deliver 16.8 million RGB colors that react to your onscreen action and music! Use USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5mm Aux to connect with ease to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more!
Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2 makes VR even better
Enjoy maximum convenience and freedom while experiencing VR with the Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2. In fact, you can explore and exercise with soundscapes simply flowing into your ears. The Chorus audio integration will just make the experience even better, exclusively for Meta Quest 2. Moreover, this integration will let you enjoy the metaverse without taking you away from your real life. Additionally, the integration simply attaches to all three Meta Quest 2 strap options. The custom-tuned off-ear acoustics takes your immersive experience one step further with this audio integration. There will be nothing touching your ears and nothing in or around your ear to interfere with your game, your workout, or your creativity. Overall, in spite of that, you’ll still feel the essence of VR soundscapes in the same way you expect.
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus is made of solid electroplated brass
Stop using communal pens and touchscreens with the Novipen transformable dual mini EDC pen and stylus. This self-cleaning mini-pen consists of solid electroplated brass to last a lifetime. Hang it from a necklace or bag. Then, transform it from a mini size of 3.1″ to a full-length 5.1″ pen. When closed, Novipen hangs tip down, so the ink stays at the bottom and is always ready to write. Moreover, unscrewing the cap reveals a stylus for touchscreens. With the pen tip on one end and the stylus on the other, use both easily by simply flipping over to the function you need. Additionally, you won’t worry about it rolling away because the cap acts as a stand in both mini- and full-length form. Plated with a thin layer of the photocatalyst Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), it always self-cleans. Upon exposure to sunlight, TiO2 breaks down organic matter like dirt and bacteria.
Dell Pro 2K Webcam offers QHD quality, a 1440p camera, and the Sony STARVIS sensor
Enjoy industry-leading video quality and picture clarity with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. It comes with a large Sony STARVIS sensor in the 2K QHD 1440p camera. This helps the camera take in substantial light to give you vibrant picture clarity and a vivid image. Thanks to the Advanced Image Signal Processing, you can look your best when you attend video calls with this webcam. Additionally, there’s the AI auto framing that keeps you center-framed even as you move and shift, so the focus is always on you. You can also communicate clearly with the noise reduction mic built into this sleek webcam. Finally, from limiting distractions to maintaining privacy, this webcam gives you all the enhanced features you want.
DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5 has an ultra-customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this will make the controller a perfect accessory for you to take your gaming to new heights altogether. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands easily while gaming. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get to access haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Making your overall Playstation gaming experience just got a whole lot better.
HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming Monitor comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm
Spend more time gaming with the HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming monitor. What makes the monitor a must-have is the fact that it comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm right in the box. So you won’t have to search for a compatible desk mount. In fact, you can spend that time focusing on your game; thanks to the 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There’s also the Full HD resolution with vibrant colors that will help you enjoy the scenery while gaming. Additionally, the NVIDIA G-SYNC eliminates screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag. With the desk mount included, this monitor makes a great addition to your gaming setup. Furthermore, the IPS panel also looks good even at wide angles, which makes it great for multi-monitor setups.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker is extra crispy & fully loaded with big bass
Blast amazing sound on the go with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is extra crispy and fully loaded with big bass. All you have to do is tap the Outdoor Boost for audio that’s ideal for the great outdoors. Additionally, the speaker offers 14 hours of playtime that makes it great for use outside. The IP67 design also ensures it can withstand dust, dirt, and even a splash. You can also submerge it in water for 30 minutes. This makes it the perfect compadre for the pool, beach, trail, or shower. If that’s not enough, you’ll be glad to know that this speaker can handle up to 5-foot drops. To add to this, the 131-foot wireless range makes it the coolest companion you can carry on your road trips and adventures.
