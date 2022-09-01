Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO