survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH

