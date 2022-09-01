Read full article on original website
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Warning as those suffering with sleep conditions at higher risk of deadly cancer and blood clots
LOUD snorers have a higher risk of cancer, a study found. The body is deprived of vital oxygen at night for people with obstructive sleep apnoea – around 1.5million Brits. Noisy sleepers are also more likely to develop blood clots and lose brain power faster as they get older.
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
Seven in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, study suggests
SEVEN in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, a study suggests. The problems kill 100,000 Brits a year, meaning tens of thousands of lives could be saved with the recommended seven to eight hours shut-eye a night. Researchers followed...
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
Serious condition may be the reason you wake up at the same time every night
MILLIONS of Brits will know how frustrating it is to wake in the middle of the night and struggle to get back to sleep. Stress and anxiety, bad neighbours, a baby's arrival or a partner's snoring can often be blamed for a restless night. But those left baffled after waking...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Medical News Today
Is Lewy body dementia fatal, and what is the average life expectancy?
Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive condition. The average life expectancy after receiving a diagnosis appears to be 5–8 years. There is no cure for LBD, but treatment can manage the symptoms. According to the. National Institute on Aging (NIA) , how quickly the disease progresses will vary...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
The ‘Covid’ symptoms that could actually be sign of devastating disease
COVID symptoms could actually be signs of a devastating disease that is difficult to spot but life-long. Signs you are infected with Covid include a fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint aches, nausea and swollen lymph nodes. But while most people are wary of these symptoms and the coronavirus itself,...
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
nypressnews.com
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
Warning as three new diabetes symptoms are revealed – the signs you need to know
DIABETES patients have been warned to be on the lookout for three new symptoms – these are the signs you need to be aware of. New research has shown that along with the common indicators for type 2 diabetes, sufferers should be aware of back pain, depression and osteoarthritis, after a link was discovered.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
