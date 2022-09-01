Even as the bear market lingers, investors might be surprised to learn that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) still holds the title of most valuable publicly traded company, with its market cap recently clocking in at $2.55 trillion. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that even in the midst of the ongoing meltdown in technology stocks, the iPhone maker has outperformed the broader indexes and many of its peers.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO