Battle Creek, MI

Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations

KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
