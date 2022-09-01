Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The redevelopment of the Temple Building in Lansing’s Old Town has its completion date on the horizon. The former two-story church is being turned into a five-story mixed-use development and will have 31-apartments as well as an office space. Michigan Capital CEO Eric Hanna is...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WILX-TV
Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township. According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue. Marsh Road, north of...
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations
KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
WILX-TV
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
jack1065.com
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Kalamazoo’s 9/11 ceremony moves to new location with younger generation in mind
KALAMAZOO, MI — After over 15 years of commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001 at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo, event organizers have shifted the location and focus for this year’s ceremony. An abbreviated ceremony is planned for 6:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field, 251...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
Sheriff: Man pinned in car, hospitalized after driver ran red light
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver ran a red light Saturday and hit another car, forcing it to rollover and pinning the driver inside.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Allegan’s Zipline is Leaving the Riverfront, New Attractions Planned For Ropes Course
It seems like change is a constant when it comes to Allegan's iconic riverfront boardwalk. In recent years the boardwalk that runs along the Kalamazoo River downtown has welcomed a new bandshell, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace. It truly is shaping up to be "Positively Allegan"!. However, one of the...
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
Abandoned house fire under investigation
Fire Marshals are investigating what caused a fire at an abandoned Kalamazoo home early Monday morning.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
