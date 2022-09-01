The average American makes 200 food choices daily, and changing learned behaviors is a way to help control weight. Deborah Salansky, independent certified Optavia health coach, discussed the Optavia program during the Aug. 31 meeting of the Nebraska City Rotary Club. Salansky told the audience about her personal health journey, which includes being diagnosed with a form of arthritis and fibromyalgia about 30 years ago. She took pain medications regularly as part of her treatment plan, but was still in significant pain daily.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO