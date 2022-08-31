(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairyhouse, create a fairywand, listen to a fairystory, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."

