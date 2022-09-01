Ziggy is set to reveal that she is pregnant in upcoming scenes set to air in Australia in Home and Away, but it is not the joyous news for her that you might expect. With her dream of becoming a pro surfer looking like it could be set to become a reality after she was offered a sponsorship, Ziggy is well aware that having a baby will see the opportunity fall by the wayside.

