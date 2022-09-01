Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler gushes about Williams-Brice Stadium's environment after South Carolina debut
Spencer Rattler has a chance to revive his career with a change of scenery, and he’s taking it in well. Rattler’s first season with the Gamecocks got off to an okay start as Rattler completed 23-of-37 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 35-14 victory over Georgia State. Outside of talking about his own game and moving forward after the victory, Rattler took some time to reflect on his transition outside of just the pure football aspect.
WLTX.com
Watch: New LED lights display makes debut at Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a dance track, "Sandstorm," as their hype song for years. Now they've got the flashing light show to go along with it so they can go full club mode. The team debuted their new LED lights display at Williams-Brice Stadium...
Clemson Extends Win Streak Over South Carolina to Nine Matches
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alvaro Gomez’s second half goal proved decisive Friday night as the No. 1 Tigers (3-0-0) took down their in-state rival South Carolina (0-2-1) for the ninth consecutive time (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Gamecocks fans welcome back football and celebrate National Tailgating Day
Saturday was National Tailgating Day, and as always, Columbia was the site of one of the nation’s best tailgating celebrations. Hours before the University of South Carolina kicked off its first football game of the season, tens of thousands of people filled the State Fairgrounds, Gamecock Village, the Fraternity Lot, the Cockaboose Railroad and countless other spots near Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina Cancels Home Opener vs. BYU After Racial Slur Incident
The moves comes a week after a Duke volleyball player was allegedly barraged with racial slurs by a BYU fan during a match on campus.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
wogx.com
Orlando Matters - Sept. 3 Episode
Anchor Ryan Elijah talks with former Congressman Ric Keller about the state of the political climate in Florida, and around the country. Plus, an inside look at the Orlando Magic's new training facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Will rain ruin Labor Day BBQ plans in Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 94 degrees. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Labor Day with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms will be possible beginning around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then move across the interior through this evening, chances at 30%-40%.
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
WLTX.com
Two deaths reported on USC campus
USC has asked SLED to help investigate the deaths. SLED says that both appear to be unrelated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High School Football Scoreboard
Thunderstorms Friday night led to the cancellations of several football games involving teams from Lakeland-area high schools, including Lakeland, Kathleen, Lakeland Christian and All Saints. Check our high school football scoreboard below for results from teams that did play.
Prep Football Roundup for Week 3
Midland Valley quarterback TJ McElmurray had a hand in three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 7 minutes to play, in Midland Valley's 27-20 win over Silver Bluff. The Mustangs (2-1), winners of two in a row, visit Harlem next Friday. Silver Bluff (0-3) is off next week and will host Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Sept. 16.
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
wogx.com
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Comments / 0