Orlando, FL

The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler gushes about Williams-Brice Stadium's environment after South Carolina debut

Spencer Rattler has a chance to revive his career with a change of scenery, and he’s taking it in well. Rattler’s first season with the Gamecocks got off to an okay start as Rattler completed 23-of-37 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 35-14 victory over Georgia State. Outside of talking about his own game and moving forward after the victory, Rattler took some time to reflect on his transition outside of just the pure football aspect.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Gamecocks fans welcome back football and celebrate National Tailgating Day

Saturday was National Tailgating Day, and as always, Columbia was the site of one of the nation’s best tailgating celebrations. Hours before the University of South Carolina kicked off its first football game of the season, tens of thousands of people filled the State Fairgrounds, Gamecock Village, the Fraternity Lot, the Cockaboose Railroad and countless other spots near Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
ATLANTA, GA
wogx.com

Orlando Matters - Sept. 3 Episode

Anchor Ryan Elijah talks with former Congressman Ric Keller about the state of the political climate in Florida, and around the country. Plus, an inside look at the Orlando Magic's new training facility.
ORLANDO, FL
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
COLUMBIA, SC
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
LkldNow

High School Football Scoreboard

Thunderstorms Friday night led to the cancellations of several football games involving teams from Lakeland-area high schools, including Lakeland, Kathleen, Lakeland Christian and All Saints. Check our high school football scoreboard below for results from teams that did play.
LAKELAND, FL
Aiken Standard

Prep Football Roundup for Week 3

Midland Valley quarterback TJ McElmurray had a hand in three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 7 minutes to play, in Midland Valley's 27-20 win over Silver Bluff. The Mustangs (2-1), winners of two in a row, visit Harlem next Friday. Silver Bluff (0-3) is off next week and will host Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Sept. 16.
AIKEN, SC
wogx.com

'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted

Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
ORLANDO, FL
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

