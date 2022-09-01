Spencer Rattler has a chance to revive his career with a change of scenery, and he’s taking it in well. Rattler’s first season with the Gamecocks got off to an okay start as Rattler completed 23-of-37 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 35-14 victory over Georgia State. Outside of talking about his own game and moving forward after the victory, Rattler took some time to reflect on his transition outside of just the pure football aspect.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO