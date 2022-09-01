ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Three injured in crash in western Minnesota

(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
PILLAGER, MN
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event

Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pierz Man Hurt in ATV Crash

BUH TOWNSHIP -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his ATV on Saturday. It happened just before 2:00 p.m. near a home about five miles north of Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old George Gold was driving the machine on a neighboring property on 193rd Street when he lost control while making a turn and rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
