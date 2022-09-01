Read full article on original website
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Wildlife officers implement more water patrolling on East TN lakes for Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Jeff Roberson is one of many wildlife officers patrolling the waters this Labor Day weekend. "The majority of our holiday weekends are kind of all hands on deck," he said. "They schedule anybody, everybody to be on the lake patrolling." On...
TWRA: Holiday weekend has been quiet so far in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the holiday weekend has been fairly quiet in the northeast region. According to the TWRA, only minor citations have been issued so far this Labor Day weekend. The agency says higher gas prices and inflation haven’t seemed to deter people off the lake […]
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
WTVC
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WTVC
Labor Day Weekend: TWRA Officer's Guide to Boating Safely
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s Labor Day weekend and the party has begun on land and also on the water. As families and friends head out on their boats, safety is a priority. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has heightened patrol this Labor Day weekend. District Boating Officer, David Holt says the holiday can be one of the most dangerous and deadly on the water.
WTVC
Search for missing Tennessee man in Alaska continues
STEWART COUNTY, Tn. — A Stewart County man is still missing as his family continues to search for answers. 61-year-old Steve Keel was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The outdoorsman from Dover was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. The pair arrived in Fairbanks...
thesmokies.com
Interactive Tennessee fall foliage map, 6 leaf peeping tips [2022]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. They say the beauty of the leaves in Tennessee in the fall is due to the...
WTVC
TWRA: Two teenage girls injured in boating accident on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to our ABC affiliate, WATE, two girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat on Douglas Lake.
Adult changing stations being added to four Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
wvlt.tv
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the...
WBIR
Monroe Life Balloon Festival
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival runs Sept. 3 & 4 at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. Learn more at monroelifeballoonfestival.com. Sept. 2, 2022-4pm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Over $1 billion in Tennessee Unclaimed Property
The Unclaimed Property division of Tennessee's Department of Treasury is traveling around the state to meet with people who may have claims.
