Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year, Grant Shapps, the transport secretary has announced.According to the Department for Transport, the £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket.The department said the average fare for a three-mile journey is around £2.80, meaning that passengers will now save 30 per cent of the price every time they travel.Mr Shapps said: “Buses are by far and away the most used form of public transport, so ensuring that almost all bus journeys are no more than £2 will assist passengers...

