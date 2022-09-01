Read full article on original website
EasyJet offers ‘flexi’ passengers lounge access at Gatwick
EasyJet is offering passengers who book a “FLEXIfare” fare ticket out of Gatwick lounge access - but only for a limited number of weeks.The airline’s modern Gateway lounge, in Gatwick’s North Terminal, has sofas, fast wifi, a food buffet and soft and alcoholic drinks on hand. For families, there is a games room and den in the lounge, while business travellers will find quiet zones and charging points. The budget airline is trialling the offer from 1 September to 30 November only.easyJet unveiled the Gateway - its first ever airport lounge - in Gatwick’s North Terminal in October 2021. The...
Airline Questioned for Not Upgrading Old 6-Foot-5 Man's Seat: 'Shame'
"I asked mid-flight why they could not offer him the extra legroom seat, because in my eyes, he looked uncomfortable," said the TikToker who shared the footage.
Heathrow: sudden hike in train and Tube fares hits airline passengers
Off-peak fares on trains and the Tube linking central London with Heathrow airport have suddenly been scrapped.All journeys between Britain’s busiest airport and the central area of the capital, Zone 1, are now charged at peak prices.The standard fare for journeys that start in, end in or pass through Zone 1, rises from £3.50 to £5.50.The move represents a surge of 57 per cent for most passengers using the Piccadilly line of the London Underground. Until the weekend, the higher fare applied only to journeys between 6.30am and 9.30am from Monday to Friday (plus journeys to, but not from, the...
Macron says UK is a friend of France ‘in spite of its leaders’ after Truss remarks – as it happened
Latest updates: foreign secretary accused of ‘playing to the gallery’ when she said ‘jury is out’ over relations with French president
I took a $257 first-class train from Scotland to England and a month later, took the same journey with a $65 standard ticket. Here's how they compared.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel compared her experiences in a first-class train carriage and standard class. She said first class isn't worth the money.
Discounts for off-peak Tube travel from Zone 1 to Heathrow are scrapped - but tapping out and in again one stop before the airport can let travellers dodge £2 price hike
Airline passengers have been handed a cost-saving trick to sidestep the latest hike in fares for journeys between Zone 1 and Heathrow Airport. Discounts for off-peak travel on Underground and Elizabeth line trains between the two locations were scrapped on Sunday - and the fee for buying an Oyster card also rose on Sunday, from £5 to £7.
More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday alone - with more than 2,340 people reaching the UK already in September
More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel yesterday alone, bringing the total that have crossed into the UK in September so far to 2,340. Around 1,160 people were detected in the 21-mile wide Dover Straits yesterday in 25 boats as they attempted to make the treacherous crossing to the UK, according to Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.
Israel to ban Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
Israel will ban four engine-planes as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, is a political shape-shifter. Now she's set for her toughest transformation yet
Liz Truss, the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, is a political chameleon who has gone from a radical who called for the abolition of the monarchy to a flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic right wing of the Conservative Party.
Qatar to Build World’s Largest Blue Ammonia Facility
Qatar is beginning construction on what they are calling the world’s largest blue ammonia facility as the country seeks to diversify and expand its energy industry. Already one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG and rapidly expanding its north field, QatarEnergy plans to add blue ammonia, citing the ability to leverage its experience in gas.
All bus fares in England to be capped at £2 during cost of living crisis
Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year, Grant Shapps, the transport secretary has announced.According to the Department for Transport, the £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket.The department said the average fare for a three-mile journey is around £2.80, meaning that passengers will now save 30 per cent of the price every time they travel.Mr Shapps said: “Buses are by far and away the most used form of public transport, so ensuring that almost all bus journeys are no more than £2 will assist passengers...
I explored an English ghost town that was evacuated in World War II, and I couldn't help but feel heartbroken for the 225 villagers who lost their homes
Weeks before Christmas in 1943, the residents from Tyneham Village were told to leave their homes. None were allowed to live there again.
France says it wants a ‘new start’ with UK if Truss becomes PM
France has said it hopes for a “new start” in relations with the UK when the new British prime minister is announced later today.Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on Monday she hoped relations would improve when the announcement is made, with Liz Truss widely expected to be Britain’s next leader.“I do not know if Mrs Truss will be designated. If it is her, let’s hope it is a new start”, Colonna said.The new prime minister will be declared following a lengthy selection process by the Conservative Party after scandal-ridden Boris Johnson resigned in July, following intense opposition from...
A Holy British Island, Where the Reckless Try to Outrace the Tide
HOLY ISLAND, England — The off-duty police officer was confident he could make it back to the mainland without incident, despite islanders warning him not to risk the incoming tide.
Travellers face six-hour delays at UK border control in Calais
Ferry operators apologise as photos show queues of cars filled with families trying to reach Dover
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
