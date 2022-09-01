ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 1

Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?

Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Cloud, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: A reporter finds himself back in Minnesota

When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter. After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer. I wanted...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Kat Kountry 105

My Time At The Minnesota State Fair On A Tight Budget

I haven’t been to the Minnesota State Fair since before I went to college. That means two things now; I haven’t been there without my lovely dad to pay, and I am a broke graduate. So this year was not only my first time going as someone who is on a tight budget, but I also went for the first time without my dad or brother. So here is my little review and journey of my short 3 hours at the fair!
MINNESOTA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
