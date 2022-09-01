Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs

District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that her office is bringing formal RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.” 26 people were arrested this week with many of the alleged incidents related to crimes against well-known celebrities in the city.

“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer consequences,” Willis said at the press conference, according to 11 Alive News. “And today is the start of some of those consequences.”

The DA’s office said that the crew would often target celebrities or people who flaunted their wealth on social media. “So I do have a message for the public where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off,” Willis warned. “Unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

Several of their alleged victims include: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, Brad Guzan, goalkeeper for Atlanta United, Marlo Hampton, reality star on the Housewives of Atlanta who has a child with Future, and Brittni Mealy, a social media star who also has a child with rapper Future.

There are more than 16 incidents in the indictment including kidnapping, robbing, shootings and home invasions.

Willis said that the Drug Rich Gang uses prescription bottles and money symbols in their jewelry and tattoos. She notes that her office believes that they are a hybrid organization of Gangster Disciples (GD) and Bloods.

Crimes allegedly committed by the gang go back as far as 2018, but they have been on the radar of law enforcement since 2016.

Willis issued a warning to criminals in the city, saying, “We are going to find you. We are going to convict you. And we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”







