WLOS.com
Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season
Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
iheart.com
Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
‘It’s not fair’: Putnam comes to Uiagalelei’s defense
Will Putnam is well aware of how it works for quarterbacks: When things go well offensively, they’re going to get the bulk of the credit. And when things don’t, they’re saddled with most of the (...)
WLOS.com
Academic report: Jackson Co. Public Schools meet, exceed academic growth for 2021-22 year
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a time when schools across the nation are still battling achievement gaps with students due to virtual learning during the pandemic, one mountain school district is celebrating achievement from the majority of its schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Jackson County Public Schools...
tribpapers.com
Warriors Reunite in Weaverville
Weaverville – The Clyde A. Erwin Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Town of Weaverville’s new community center on Saturday, August 20th. Class members were treated to a barbecue dinner from Blue Ridge Adventures and BBQ in Marshall, and there was music, dancing, and renewing old friendships and making new memories. Many in attendance commented on how great the venue that was picked turned out to be. A member of the reunion committee said this was the most class members to ever come to a reunion, with about 75 classmates and their guests attending, for a total of about 125 altogether. Photo by Dereama Parker.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
my40.tv
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
my40.tv
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
FOX Carolina
Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. According...
scoopcharlotte.com
Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022
It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Rabun County
A four-vehicle Labor Day wreck in Rabun County injured three people. Two of them were transported to the hospital, state troopers say. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa, the crash happened around 2:38 p.m. Monday near Mountain City. Troopers say Jonathan McClure, 21, of Clayton, was driving...
FOX Carolina
Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather
The City of Hendersonville announced Monday that the King Apple Parade is canceled due to continuing rain and flooding in the area.
my40.tv
Apple festivities continue with Elks Lodge Apple Breakfast, which funds Christmas project
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Apple Festival festivities continued Sunday morning, Sept. 4 in Hendersonville with the annual Elk's Lodge Apple Breakfast. The breakfast typically happens every year during the Apple Festival, serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 folks. Sunday's spread included the traditional breakfast fare, like pancakes and...
my40.tv
Locals & Lucy lookalikes enjoy stompin' good time during annual Grape Stomp
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local winery paid homage to a classic sitcom on Saturday to celebrate their 2022 harvest!. In a nod to the 1950's hit "I Love Lucy" Burntshirt Vineyards in Hendersonville held a "Lucy Look-a-Like" contest as well as a grape stomp contest. But does stomping...
my40.tv
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 1