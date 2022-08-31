Weaverville – The Clyde A. Erwin Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Town of Weaverville’s new community center on Saturday, August 20th. Class members were treated to a barbecue dinner from Blue Ridge Adventures and BBQ in Marshall, and there was music, dancing, and renewing old friendships and making new memories. Many in attendance commented on how great the venue that was picked turned out to be. A member of the reunion committee said this was the most class members to ever come to a reunion, with about 75 classmates and their guests attending, for a total of about 125 altogether. Photo by Dereama Parker.

WEAVERVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO