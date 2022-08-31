ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

WLOS.com

Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season

Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
CANTON, NC
iheart.com

Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested

Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Waynesville, NC
Sports
Waynesville, NC
Education
City
Waynesville, NC
tribpapers.com

Warriors Reunite in Weaverville

Weaverville – The Clyde A. Erwin Class of 1982 held their 40th reunion at the Town of Weaverville’s new community center on Saturday, August 20th. Class members were treated to a barbecue dinner from Blue Ridge Adventures and BBQ in Marshall, and there was music, dancing, and renewing old friendships and making new memories. Many in attendance commented on how great the venue that was picked turned out to be. A member of the reunion committee said this was the most class members to ever come to a reunion, with about 75 classmates and their guests attending, for a total of about 125 altogether. Photo by Dereama Parker.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!

Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tuscola High School#Gpa#Arby
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. According...
scoopcharlotte.com

Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022

It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
BRYSON CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
nowhabersham.com

3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Rabun County

A four-vehicle Labor Day wreck in Rabun County injured three people. Two of them were transported to the hospital, state troopers say. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa, the crash happened around 2:38 p.m. Monday near Mountain City. Troopers say Jonathan McClure, 21, of Clayton, was driving...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
GREENVILLE, SC

