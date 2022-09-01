Read full article on original website
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Kansas man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles southeast of Manhattan. The driver...
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Kan. man dies after McPherson Co. motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Police arrest 3rd suspect for alleged armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN– After further investigation into a July 28, robbery on Waterway Place in Manhattan, police have identified and arrested a third suspect. On Wednesday, police arrested Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City on requested charges of aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.
