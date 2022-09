SAN DIEGO -- Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson allowed a double to Jurickson Profar on the third pitch of his big league career and went right back to work. He retired Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell, and didn't stop there. Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing just four hits in seven innings and retiring 17 straight batters from the first into the sixth to lead the Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Monday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO