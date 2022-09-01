ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
FORT LEE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
MANHATTAN, NY
Princeton, NJ
Restaurants
State
New Jersey State
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ

Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Flip-Flops on the fence in Ocean Gate, NJ, Just Make Me Smile

I love Ocean Gate. I watch the sunset there every night. It's such a cute, quaint town. I know it's really weird, but every year I see this and it just makes me smile. I thought it looked so cool. I was asking her all kinds of questions, "Do you know why they're there?" "Are they lost flip-flops?" "Is there a color scheme?" Ok, she's sixteen she had no idea and never noticed them before.
OCEAN GATE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say

JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ

Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight

The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the ​​Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
LODI, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison

Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
BAYONNE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire

ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
ROSELLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

