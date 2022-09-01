Read full article on original website
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ
Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
Talented NJ kids— show your star quality at talent competition
We love to showcase talented NJ people on our show because we find it impressive that there is so much talent in our state. Every year at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show in Jenkinson's, we are treated to some of the greatest acts we’ve ever seen. Maybe you have a kid with an insane amount of talent.
These Flip-Flops on the fence in Ocean Gate, NJ, Just Make Me Smile
I love Ocean Gate. I watch the sunset there every night. It's such a cute, quaint town. I know it's really weird, but every year I see this and it just makes me smile. I thought it looked so cool. I was asking her all kinds of questions, "Do you know why they're there?" "Are they lost flip-flops?" "Is there a color scheme?" Ok, she's sixteen she had no idea and never noticed them before.
Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say
JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
An Exciting New Immersive Halloween Event is Coming to Holmdel, NJ
Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events. I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this...
Still Empty! What’s Next for the Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, NJ
As summer is winding down I was driving along Route 37, while heading to Seaside Heights, when I noticed that the former 7-11 on Route 37 at Fischer Blvd remains dark with no new tenant. This is prime real estate along one of the busiest roads in Toms River. Seems...
New Jersey Man Sentenced For Impersonating NFL Legend Tom Brady
This New Jersey man is about to suffer some real consequences after committing fraud over a few Super Bowl rings! This guy was a part of some very sketchy instances involving NFL legend, Tom Brady. According to cbsnews.com, Scott V. Spina who’s from Roseland, New Jersey just pleaded guilty to...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
Wyckoff, NJ lawyer accused of stalking by putting GPS devices on cars
HAWORTH — Multiple GPS devices placed on vehicles in and around this Bergen County township led to the arrest last week of a lawyer from Wyckoff, according to information released by county prosecutors on Thursday. Brett Halloran, 41, was charged last Friday with fourth-degree stalking and was released following...
Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ
Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7...
NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison
Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire
ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
