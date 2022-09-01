Read full article on original website
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
Fantastic Ice Cream Shop In Princeton, NJ Named One Of The Best In The Whole World
Show me someone who doesn't like ice cream, and I'll show you a liar. Especially if they're from the Garden State. Next to pizza I believe ice cream is our best food, and they go so well together don't they?. Okay, maybe not but still a scoop of ice cream...
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ
Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
Talented NJ kids— show your star quality at talent competition
We love to showcase talented NJ people on our show because we find it impressive that there is so much talent in our state. Every year at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show in Jenkinson's, we are treated to some of the greatest acts we’ve ever seen. Maybe you have a kid with an insane amount of talent.
These Flip-Flops on the fence in Ocean Gate, NJ, Just Make Me Smile
I love Ocean Gate. I watch the sunset there every night. It's such a cute, quaint town. I know it's really weird, but every year I see this and it just makes me smile. I thought it looked so cool. I was asking her all kinds of questions, "Do you know why they're there?" "Are they lost flip-flops?" "Is there a color scheme?" Ok, she's sixteen she had no idea and never noticed them before.
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
Rare Jellyfish Super Stingers Are Infesting Our Beaches In New Jersey
I went for a spectacular swim last Saturday. My husband, Tony and I got to Long Branch bright and early at 8 am to get a full beach day and beat the traffic. It is rare that we have a weekend off together, and all we wanted to do was body surf all day long.
An Exciting New Immersive Halloween Event is Coming to Holmdel, NJ
Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events. I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this...
Still Empty! What’s Next for the Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, NJ
As summer is winding down I was driving along Route 37, while heading to Seaside Heights, when I noticed that the former 7-11 on Route 37 at Fischer Blvd remains dark with no new tenant. This is prime real estate along one of the busiest roads in Toms River. Seems...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
New Jersey Man Sentenced For Impersonating NFL Legend Tom Brady
This New Jersey man is about to suffer some real consequences after committing fraud over a few Super Bowl rings! This guy was a part of some very sketchy instances involving NFL legend, Tom Brady. According to cbsnews.com, Scott V. Spina who’s from Roseland, New Jersey just pleaded guilty to...
Wyckoff, NJ lawyer accused of stalking by putting GPS devices on cars
HAWORTH — Multiple GPS devices placed on vehicles in and around this Bergen County township led to the arrest last week of a lawyer from Wyckoff, according to information released by county prosecutors on Thursday. Brett Halloran, 41, was charged last Friday with fourth-degree stalking and was released following...
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ
Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire
ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
