Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
True Or False? Do We Have Scorpions In North Dakota?
Do we have scorpions in North Dakota? The only scorpions I had heard of before were the ones that "Rock You Like a Hurricane." As far as the little scary creature scorpions, being born and raised in eastern North Dakota, I was thinking FALSE. I've never seen or even heard of somebody in North Dakota with a scorpion encounter before. As it turns out I was WRONG.
BUY NOW! Waterfowl Hunting In ND Requires Federal Stamp
ATTENTION WATERFOWL HUNTERS!! Not just across North Dakota, but across the United States a federal duck stamp is being required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning September 1, 2022 as well as a state license. Waterfowl includes ducks, swans, geese, mergansers, and coots!. federal waterfowl stamp, us fish and...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ FREE RIDES This Weekend In ND
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 240 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in this state over the past 5 years. AAA aims to aid in decreasing that number over the NEXT 5 Years!. Tow To Go over Holidays, AAA, Drunk Driving, Drunk Driving in North Dakota,...
North Dakota Country Fest Announces 2nd Artist For 2023
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
North Dakota’s Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant
We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
The 25 Best Places In North Dakota To Buy A House in 2022
Our friends at NICHE have come up with the best places in the state of North Dakota to purchase that dream home you have always wanted. Buying a home these days isn't easy. It's defiantly a seller's market and interest rates have increased dramatically. A 30-year fixed rate is in the 6 percent range. 15-year loans are around 5%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota’s Most Asked Relationship Question Is Hilarious!
We all have questions about relationships. Navigating our way through the dating world in 2022 isn't easy. I couldn't help but notice that CenturyLink put together a map of each state's most-search relationship questions -- the results are nothing short of cringey. How It Works. The company analyzed Google Data...
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
Ten Of The Top Viewed YouTube Videos About North Dakota
From YouTube's humble beginnings to becoming the second most visited website on the planet, content has been crammed onto the platform at an amazing rate. A stat I read said that in 2019, 500 hours of content were being uploaded per minute! I'm sure that number has kept growing in the past few years.
The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery To Observe 30 Years
According to a press release from the National Guard in Bismarck, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on August 31st, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 1 pm. (Central Time) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. The public is welcome to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Things North Dakotans Need To Do Before Fall
Fall is easily my favorite season. It doesn't stick around for very long, but it's definitely one North Dakotans love to get into. What's not to love about this season?! There's so much to do, tons of yummy food you can eat (shout out to pumpkin pie), and let's not forget about Fall fashion, because yeeesssss.
North Dakota’s Favorite Celebrity Couple Set To Wed
Minot, North Dakota's very own Josh Duhamel, and his fiance' Audra Marie have taken the next step towards marriage. The actor, model, and beauty pageant winner have gotten a marriage license at the Cass County Courthouse, according to an article at InForum. Duhamel and Mari were spotted in the Cass...
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
That photo needed to be taken from an airplane because they couldn't get a full photo by using a drone. That's how huge the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze is this year. The maze is located outside Foley in central Minnesota just a five and a half hour jaunt from Bismarck.
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
According to an article on The Loupe, they decided to break down every state's favorite chip and dip combination. I'm not going to lie. I haven't even heard of this particular chip brand that we supposedly love in North Dakota. I asked around our building to see if my co-workers had partaken in these so-called most popular chips in the state. Most were like me and had never even heard of them before. BEC from our morning show had heard of them but like me, she was surprised this so-called brand was North Dakota's favorite.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!
As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
Bars In North Dakota Love These Pickled Foods
Enter a bar, dive bar, saloon or other hometown watering-hole establishment while passing thru the Peace Garden State... and MORE THAN LIKELY... There are one or MORE gallon jars on the bar top with a pickled delicacy!. AND we're NOT talking just the pickled kind used for garnish either!. Pickles,...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0